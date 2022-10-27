IUB launches’ Window on Korea’ and ‘King Sejong Institute’

IUB launches’ Window on Korea’ and ‘King Sejong Institute’

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has inaugurated the 'Window on Korea' and 'King Sejong Institute', prestigious global language and cultural outreach centres of the Government of the Republic of Korea. 

The launching ceremony was held at the university auditorium in Bashundhara residential area on Thursday (27 October 27), reads a press release. 

IUB received the prestigious Window on Korea grant from the government of the Republic of Korea in February 2022. At the Window on Korea, housed inside the IUB library, there is a rich collection of publications and audiovisual materials on the Korean language and culture. 

Meanwhile, IUB received the designation for the institute from the King Sejong Institute Foundation (KSIF) in August 2022. At this institute, there will be opportunities to learn the Korean language directly from native speakers. Both the entities will be open to the general public.

Addressing the event, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said, "The 'Window on Korea' and the 'King Sejong Institute' at IUB can play a very important role by giving our students the opportunity to learn Korean language and culture. I am also very happy to know that these will be open to the general public because this may take us a long way towards fulfilling our pledge of enriching the country with a skilled workforce."

Ambassador LEE Jang-keun said, "The significance of this inauguration event is not limited to only IUB. What I see today is the deepening and strengthening of relations between our two countries - Korea and Bangladesh."

IUB Board of Trustees Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker said, "The Republic of Korea is often seen as a development role model. The Window on Korea and King Sejong Institute will be a great starting point for us, where we will get the opportunity to know in-depth about the Korean culture and history and in turn better understand their story of progress."

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan said, "In order to compete at the global stage, our youth needs to have multiple language skills, so that they may thrive in multicultural environments at home, and especially, abroad. The establishment of 'Window on Korea' and 'King Sejong Institute' at IUB will help us take care of that need of not only our students, but also the greater Bangladeshi community."

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, pro vice chancellor of IUB; Million Park, vice president of the Korean Community in Bangladesh; and Professor Zakir Hossain Raju, director of King Sejong Institute at IUB, also spoke at the programme. 

The event ended with cultural music and dance performances by Korean and Bangladeshi youth.

