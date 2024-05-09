IUB team finishes third runner-up at BUET Robo Carnival 2024

Team Independent from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), secured the Third Runner-up position among 15 teams at the "Robo Carnival 2024" competition, organised by the Robotics Society of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on 1 February.

Led by Kallyen Kumar Tirtho, the team comprised students from the Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department of IUB, including Syed Alif Ahmed Prothom, Suriya Sharmin Oishe, and Mubasshir Aal Zami Siam. Despite it being their first participation in a robotics competition, they achieved this remarkable feat under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Feroz Ahmed, also from EEE.

The project Team Independent submitted was the Fire Fighter Bot, a device that can be controlled remotely to extinguish fires and navigate obstacles. By developing a firefighter bot capable of autonomously extinguishing fires and maneuvering through obstacles, the team showcased potential enhancements in firefighter safety, reducing response time to emergencies and minimizing property damage.

At the Robo Carnival 2024, Team Independent competed against other projects with similar goals and specifications, all aiming to improve fire extinguishing technology through innovative robotic solutions.

The competition provided a valuable platform for participants to explore the latest innovations in robotics. The two-day event featured six segments, including drone obstacle courses, firefighting bot obstacle courses, and industrial innovative robot showcases. It attracted bright minds from various universities, fostering a spirit of learning and collaboration.

Participating in this competition allowed Team Independent to gain valuable insights, interact with experts, and expand their knowledge and experience. The guidance of Prof. Dr. Feroz Ahmed, along with the support of Dr. Mustafa Habib Chowdhury, Head of the EEE Department, played a crucial role in their success.