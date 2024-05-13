IUB Excels in 1st Inter-University Squash Tournament 2024

Squash players from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) excelled in the "1st Inter University Squash Tournament 2024," held at the Station Officers Mess Alpha in Dhaka on 10-11 May, 2024.

The tournament, organised by the Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation and the University Squash Community, Bangladesh, featured 28 participants from various universities.

Marjan Akter Monika, player and Assistant Coach of the IUB Squash team, emerged as the Champion in the female category, with her teammate Joti Rani Roy from the Department of Accounting, who joined IUB last year with a full sports scholarship, securing the runner-up spot

In the male category, Md Raihan, a first-semester student of Management Information Systems (MIS) who joined IUB this year also on full sports scholarship, became the Runner-up.

Anika Tabassum Kotha, from IUB's Department of Pharmacy, finished in 5th place in the female category after a strong performance in the quarter-finals.

Brig Gen GM Quamrul Islam (Retd.), Secretary General of the Bangladesh Squash Racket Federation; Brig Gen Dr Nasimul Gani (Retd.), and Major Mahmud (Retd.), joint general secretary of the Bangladesh Professional Golf Association, attended the prize-giving ceremony.

Participants received crests and certificates in recognition of their achievements.

The tournament highlighted the talent present in Bangladeshi universities, promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition.

In January 2024, IUB inaugurated an international standard squash court, arguably the only squash court at the university level in Bangladesh, and enrolled three professional players on full scholarships. These players are expected to represent Bangladesh and IUB in the 2028 Olympic Games, where squash will be included for the first time.

In 2024, IUB players have brought multiple accolades in national level squash competitions.

In February, IUB hosted the 1st ever national female squash tournament at the newly built squash court with the participation of 60 girls from across Bangladesh, where IUB's Riyajul Zannat Urdho, another student on full scholarship from the Department of CSE, became Runner-up in the open category.

In April, Raihan and Monika clinched the Champion and Runner-up positions in the Men's Open (University) and Female Open categories respectively at the 4th Bangladesh National Squash Championship 2024.