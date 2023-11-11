Islamic University, Bangladesh Accounting Society celebrate International Accounting Day

Islamic University (IU) and the Bangladesh Accounting Society collaborated to celebrate International Accounting Day 2023.

The day began with a vibrant rally and concluded with an online international webinar featuring IU faculty and notable figures in the accounting community, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman highlighted the Accounting Association's growth, emphasising the pivotal role of accurate accounting in governance.

Dr Sheelina Nasreen, the student advisor of the university, expressed her delight at the celebration of 'International Accounting Day' and shared her optimism for the positive impact of accounting on national development.

Prof Dr Zakir Hossen, the department head, underscored accounting's significance in effective governance and combating corruption.

The event provided a platform for discussions on accounting's role in fostering good governance and national development, serving as a reflection on its importance for the nation's prosperity.