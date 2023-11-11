Islamic University, Bangladesh Accounting Society celebrate International Accounting Day

Corporates

Press Release
11 November, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

Islamic University, Bangladesh Accounting Society celebrate International Accounting Day

Press Release
11 November, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 09:43 pm

Islamic University (IU) and the Bangladesh Accounting Society collaborated to celebrate International Accounting Day 2023.

The day began with a vibrant rally and concluded with an online international webinar featuring IU faculty and notable figures in the accounting community, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman highlighted the Accounting Association's growth, emphasising the pivotal role of accurate accounting in governance. 

Dr Sheelina Nasreen, the student advisor of the university, expressed her delight at the celebration of 'International Accounting Day' and shared her optimism for the positive impact of accounting on national development. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prof Dr Zakir Hossen, the department head, underscored accounting's significance in effective governance and combating corruption.

The event provided a platform for discussions on accounting's role in fostering good governance and national development, serving as a reflection on its importance for the nation's prosperity.

Islamic University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

53m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

33m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

48m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World