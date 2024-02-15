Islamic University forms committee to probe ragging 'by BCL men'

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the ragging of a first year student allegedly by some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Islamic University in Kushtia.

IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sheikh Abdus Salam formed the body headed by IU Economics department Professor and also the university's Sheikh Russel Hall provost Professor Debashish Sharma to investigate the incident, said a press release issued on Wednesday (14 February) night.

IU law administrator Professor M Anisur Rahman and assistant proctor Mithun Bairagi are members of the probe body.

The probe body was asked to submit its report as early as possible, said the release.

The Lalon Shah Hall authorities also formed another four-member probe body headed by its provost Professor Aktar Hossain to investigate the incident.

The other members of the probe committee are the hall's house tutors Abdul Halim, Helal Uddin and assistant registrar Zillur Rahman.

IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan told UNB that the university administration will take stern action against the accused involved in the incident after getting the probe report.

Earlier on 7 February, some activists of Awami League's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League's Islamic University unit allegedly tortured a first-year student of the Al-fiqh and Legal Studies department at Lalon Shah Hall of the university.

The incident came to light after the victim disclosed the matter to his classmates on Monday (12 February).

Campus sources said a group of IU BCL unit activists led by Physical Education department's second year student Mudachsir Khan Kafi and Islamic History and Culture department's second year student Mohammad Sagor called the victim to their room at Lalon Shah Hall of the university.

They allegedly forced the victim to get undressed and tortured him there from 12:00am to 4:30am on 7 February.

Mudachsir Khan Kafi and Mohammad Sagor are the followers of IU BCL unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy.

The accused also allegedly assaulted the victim with a steel stick and hurled abusive words.

