Islami Bank holds board meeting

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Board of Directors has recently held a meeting.

It took place Sunday (17 April) in the boardroom in Islami Bank Tower, reads a press release.

Prof Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting.

Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, Dr Areef Suleman, Director and representative of Islamic Development Bank and some of the directors joined the meeting on a virtual platform.

Other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.