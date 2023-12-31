Islami Bank achieves Strongest Islamic Retail Banking Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC achieved "The Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Bangladesh 2023" award conferred by UK-based Cambridge IFA.

Professor Humayon Dar, PhD, founder of Islamic retail banking awards, formally declared the award recently, reads a press release.

The accolade was presented to Islami Bank after analysing the efficiency and competency of the bank acknowledging its significant contributions to the development, growth and success of Islamic Retail Banking.

Cambridge IFA confers this award to Islamic Retail Banks and financial institutions in the USA, Asia and Africa on the basis of global ranking.

