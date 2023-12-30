Islami Bank receives crest for highest remittance collection and expatriate services

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC received crest for the highest remittance collection and significant contribution to expatriate services conferred by The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Imran Ahmad, MP, minister, ministry of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment handed over the crest to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of Islami Bank at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 30 December 2023, Saturday on the occasion of National Expatriates Day 2023.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of the ministry, Mohammed Abul Basher, president, BAIRA, Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director & Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing director of Islami Bank along with top executives and officials from Ministry and Bank were present on the occasion.