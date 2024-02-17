Islami Bank Jashore zone holds agent banking conference

Islami Bank Jashore zone holds agent banking conference

Jashore Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised Agent Banking Business Development Conference and workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing on Saturday (17 February) at Sheikh Hasina Software Park (IT Park). 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director and Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing director addressed the conference as special guests. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president presided over the function while Md Shafiul Azam, head of Jashore Zone; AKM Mahbub Morshed, executive vice president; Kazi Mohammad Ismail & Syed Kamran Ahmed, assistant vice presidents of the bank addressed different sessions of the conference. 

Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the zone attended the conference.
 

