Islami Bank Foundation observes Victory Day

Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) organised a discussion and doa program on the occasion of the Victory Day on 17 December 2023 at foundation hall room.

Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, chairman of the foundation addressed the program as chief guest. Mohammad Ali, executive director of the foundation presided over the program while Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, vice chairman, Dr Tanveer Ahmad, executive committee chairman, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr Md Fashiul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Showkat Hossain, FCA and Barrister Abu Syeed Mohammad Quasem, members of the foundation, Mohammad Joynal Abedin, director and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC attended the program.

Discussion, doa program and free medical camps were organised in institutions run by Islami Bank Foundation on the occasion.