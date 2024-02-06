Islami Bank-Western Union remittance clients to win Tk 1 lac everyday 

Corporates

Press Release
06 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 02:10 pm

Related News

Islami Bank-Western Union remittance clients to win Tk 1 lac everyday 

Press Release
06 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 02:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC clients will get Tk 1 lac cash through digital draw every banking day for sending remittance through Western Union and one mega winner will get Tk 3 lakh which includes round trip air tickets. 

Each winner will receive the money through a co-branded card. 

This offer will continue from 6 February to 6 March, 2024. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the Islami Bank-Western Union Special Remittance Marketing Campaign as chief guest on 5 February 2024, Monday at Islami Bank Tower. 

Prem Sugunesh, senior manager, business development, South Asia-Western Union addressed the program as guest of honor. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and JQM Habibullah, FCS, additional managing directors addressed the program as special guests. 

Miftah Uddin, deputy managing director presided over the program while Shihabul Hasan, head of Operations, South Asia, Western Union addressed the program and Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, head of international services wing of the bank addressed the welcome speech. 

Md Nayer Azam, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin & Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives of the Bank attended the program. 

Head of zones, head of branches and sub-branch in-charges of the Bank joined the function through the virtual platform. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the Bank in his speech as the chief guest said, Islami Bank has been playing an important role in collecting remittances since its inception. 

The bank has set a new milestone by collecting foreign remittances worth $700 million in January 2024 enjoying around 35 percent market share. 

Bangladesh ranks 7th in the global remittance market. Around 13 million people of the country are contributing to these remittances by working in different countries around the world. 

Islami Bank has agreements with 155 remittance service providers in different countries. 

Expatriates can remit their hard-earned money fast and safely through these remittance houses at a low cost. 

A dedicated team of skilled and trained manpower of the bank is working tirelessly round the clock. 

Establishment of special remittance lounges are underway in all branches to facilitate remittance beneficiaries.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) / Remitance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

15h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

1h | Videos
More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

3h | Videos
BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

19h | Videos