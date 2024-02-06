Islami Bank-Western Union remittance clients to win Tk 1 lac everyday 

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC clients will get Tk 1 lac cash through digital draw every banking day for sending remittance through Western Union and one mega winner will get Tk 3 lakh which includes round trip air tickets.

Each winner will receive the money through a co-branded card.

This offer will continue from 6 February to 6 March, 2024.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the Islami Bank-Western Union Special Remittance Marketing Campaign as chief guest on 5 February 2024, Monday at Islami Bank Tower.

Prem Sugunesh, senior manager, business development, South Asia-Western Union addressed the program as guest of honor.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and JQM Habibullah, FCS, additional managing directors addressed the program as special guests.

Miftah Uddin, deputy managing director presided over the program while Shihabul Hasan, head of Operations, South Asia, Western Union addressed the program and Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, head of international services wing of the bank addressed the welcome speech.

Md Nayer Azam, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin & Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives of the Bank attended the program.

Head of zones, head of branches and sub-branch in-charges of the Bank joined the function through the virtual platform.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the Bank in his speech as the chief guest said, Islami Bank has been playing an important role in collecting remittances since its inception.

The bank has set a new milestone by collecting foreign remittances worth $700 million in January 2024 enjoying around 35 percent market share.

Bangladesh ranks 7th in the global remittance market. Around 13 million people of the country are contributing to these remittances by working in different countries around the world.

Islami Bank has agreements with 155 remittance service providers in different countries.

Expatriates can remit their hard-earned money fast and safely through these remittance houses at a low cost.

A dedicated team of skilled and trained manpower of the bank is working tirelessly round the clock.

Establishment of special remittance lounges are underway in all branches to facilitate remittance beneficiaries.