IPDC to sponsor 50 kids of JAAGO Foundation

Corporates

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:05 pm

Related News

IPDC to sponsor 50 kids of JAAGO Foundation

The company, in a statement on Thursday, said that the initiative was taken marking the 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:05 pm
IPDC to sponsor 50 kids of JAAGO Foundation

The IPDC Finance Limited has decided to sponsor the education expenses of 50 underprivileged children of JAAGO Foundation.

The company, in a statement on Thursday, said that the initiative was taken marking the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

Established in 2007, JAAGO Foundation has been working for the betterment of people living below the poverty line.

In 1981, the Bangladesh government, along with a distinguished group of international development agencies, initiated the first non-bank financial institute of the country named Industrial Promotion and Development Company of Bangladesh Ltd.

The company's name was changed to the IPDC Finance Ltd as it shifted focus to small and medium scale clients instead of large industrial ones. 

Economy

JAAGO Foundation / IPDC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

4h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

4h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh