IPDC to sponsor 50 kids of JAAGO Foundation

The IPDC Finance Limited has decided to sponsor the education expenses of 50 underprivileged children of JAAGO Foundation.

The company, in a statement on Thursday, said that the initiative was taken marking the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

Established in 2007, JAAGO Foundation has been working for the betterment of people living below the poverty line.

In 1981, the Bangladesh government, along with a distinguished group of international development agencies, initiated the first non-bank financial institute of the country named Industrial Promotion and Development Company of Bangladesh Ltd.

The company's name was changed to the IPDC Finance Ltd as it shifted focus to small and medium scale clients instead of large industrial ones.