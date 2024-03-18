Penthouse Livings partners with Jaago Foundation to support underprivileged children

Penthouse Livings Limited, a concern of Meghna Executive Holdings, has announced a partnership with Jaago Foundation aimed at supporting underprivileged children in their educational endeavors.

Both the organisation inked an agreement on 18 March at Penthouse Livings Bangladesh. Both the parties pledged to collaborate in an effort to empower children through education.

Under the terms of the agreement, Penthouse Livings will donate 1% of each sale made during the month of Ramadan to Jaago Foundation.

Jaago Foundation, led by its CEO and Founder Korvi Rakshand, is renowned for its dedication to providing quality education to children across Bangladesh. The foundation, in partnership with Penthouse Livings, will utilise the donations to support children enrolled in educational programmes at Jaago Foundation.

The signing ceremony was attended by key figures from both organisations, including Korvi Rakshan, CEO and Founder of Jaago Foundation;. Ashique Un Nabi, Operations Director of Meghna Executive Holdings; Anisur Rahman, DGM and Head of Operations at Penthouse Livings Limited; and Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, head of Marketing at Meghna Executive Holdings, along with other senior officials.

Penthouse Livings, as a flagship concern of Meghna Executive Holdings, stands as the premier destination for luxury furniture in Bangladesh, representing over 50 prestigious global brands under one roof.

This partnership underscores Penthouse Livings' commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact in the community. By joining forces with Jaago Foundation, Penthouse Livings aims to contribute towards the betterment of society and the empowerment of the next generation.