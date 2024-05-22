Innovation showcasing event held by Ministry of Labour and Employment

Corporates

Press Release
22 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 02:53 pm

Related News

Innovation showcasing event held by Ministry of Labour and Employment

Press Release
22 May, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 02:53 pm
Innovation showcasing event held by Ministry of Labour and Employment

An innovation showcase was held by the Ministry of Labour and Employment along with all its subordinate departments and agencies on Tuesday (21 May) in the conference room of the Labour Building in Dhaka's Bijoy Nagar area.

During the showcase, experts from the innovation team presented the significant features of innovative initiatives, especially those contributing to digitisation and the construction of 'Smart Bangladesh', aiming to reduce time and costs in providing services to citizens, reads a press release.

The State Minister for Labour and Employment, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, emphasised in his speech that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government is prioritising the welfare of workers through various initiatives. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He highlighted that the showcased projects would unveil innovative and creative aspects of the ministry's services, accelerating the service delivery to the public.

The state minister for labour and employment also encouraged the continuation of existing activities alongside adopting and implementing new initiatives for the welfare of workers using innovation and smart technology.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Md Mahbub Hossain, mentioned that through the implementation of 'Smart Bangladesh' as declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a smart workforce and labour system would be developed in the country by utilizing intelligent, innovative, and technological solutions.

The event was attended by representatives from the Cabinet Division, heads of departments and agencies under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and officials from the ministry, departments, and agencies.

Ministry of Labour and Employment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

4h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

4h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

22h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

24m | Videos
Motive behind Jhenaidah-4 MP murder to be disclosed soon, 3 arrested: Kamal

Motive behind Jhenaidah-4 MP murder to be disclosed soon, 3 arrested: Kamal

39m | Videos
Rainfall may decrease in the next 2 days under the influence of Cyclone Remal

Rainfall may decrease in the next 2 days under the influence of Cyclone Remal

1h | Videos
Why do the seasons change?

Why do the seasons change?

3h | Videos