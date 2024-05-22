Innovation showcasing event held by Ministry of Labour and Employment

An innovation showcase was held by the Ministry of Labour and Employment along with all its subordinate departments and agencies on Tuesday (21 May) in the conference room of the Labour Building in Dhaka's Bijoy Nagar area.

During the showcase, experts from the innovation team presented the significant features of innovative initiatives, especially those contributing to digitisation and the construction of 'Smart Bangladesh', aiming to reduce time and costs in providing services to citizens, reads a press release.

The State Minister for Labour and Employment, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, emphasised in his speech that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government is prioritising the welfare of workers through various initiatives.

He highlighted that the showcased projects would unveil innovative and creative aspects of the ministry's services, accelerating the service delivery to the public.

The state minister for labour and employment also encouraged the continuation of existing activities alongside adopting and implementing new initiatives for the welfare of workers using innovation and smart technology.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Md Mahbub Hossain, mentioned that through the implementation of 'Smart Bangladesh' as declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a smart workforce and labour system would be developed in the country by utilizing intelligent, innovative, and technological solutions.

The event was attended by representatives from the Cabinet Division, heads of departments and agencies under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and officials from the ministry, departments, and agencies.