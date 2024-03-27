Employers instructed to prioritise timely paying workers before Eid: State minister

File Photo: State Minister for the Labour and Employment Ministry Nazrul Islam Chowdhury.
File Photo: State Minister for the Labour and Employment Ministry Nazrul Islam Chowdhury.

The government has instructed employers across all sectors to ensure the timely payment of salaries and bonuses of workers before the Eid holiday, State Minister for the Labour and Employment Ministry Nazrul Islam Chowdhury said today (27 March).

"The employers have assured that they will pay the dues to the workers as per the instructions of the government," he said while speaking at the 77th Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, held at the secretariat's conference room in the city.

The state minister discussed various issues, including salaries, bonuses, and Eid holidays, at the meeting with the stakeholders.

"The owners have been instructed that Eid holidays for workers of different sectors must not be any less than the government holiday. Leave will be given in consultation with the factory workers' representatives. 

"They were also told not to lay off workers or close down factories before Eid."

The state minister was optimistic that workers would not need to protest on the streets to demand salary bonuses this year and receive their salary bonuses before the beginning of Eid holidays.

Representatives from employers and labour organisations, including those from the ready-made garments sector, attended the meeting at the secretariat today.

