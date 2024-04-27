No more unskilled labour to be sent abroad: State minister

Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, state minister for labour and employment, reading the list of 29 factories shortlisted for the Green Factory Award-2023 at a press conference at the Shram Bhaban in the capital's Bijoynagar on Saturday, 27 April 2024. Photo: Collected

Efforts are underway to establish the Directorate of Labour and Employment to ensure that unskilled workers cannot be sent abroad, said Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, state minister for labour and employment.

"In many cases, impoverished people in the country sell their homes to migrate abroad, only to fall prey to fraud upon arrival," he said today (27 April) at a press conference at the Shram Bhaban in the capital's Bijoynagar.

The Labour and Employment Ministry today disclosed the names of 29 environmentally friendly factories that will be acknowledged for their compliance with the Green Factory Award.

The state minister said a major initiative has been taken to make all the factories green and environment-friendly.

He also pledged to eliminate irregularities and corruption within the ministry.

"Identify any irregularities you observe. I am committed to doing my best to build an ideal ministry," said the state minister.

The 29 factories awarded the Green Factory Award-2023 span various sectors, including ready-made garments, textiles, tea, cement, plastics, leather, pharmaceuticals, tiles, ceramics, electronics, and processed food industries.

"Over 200 factories in the country have already received international recognition for their environmentally friendly practices, with more being added to the list," said Abdur Rahim Khan, inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments under the labour ministry.

The 29 factories under 12 sectors shortlisted for the Green Factory Award-2023 are:

Ready Made Garment (Woven)

1. AR Jeans Producers Ltd., Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka

2. Mahmuda Artists Limited, Dhamrai, Dhaka

3. EVTEX DRESS SHIRT LIMITED BHABANIPUR, SADAR, GAZIPUR

4. Designer Fashion Limited, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka

5. Southern Garments Ltd., Jirabo, Ashulia, Dhaka

Ready Made Garment (Knitwear)

6. Pakija Knit Composite Limited, Savar, Dhaka

7. Epilion Knitwears Limited, Madanpur, Bandar, Narayanganj-1414

8. Laila Style Ltd., Bahadurpur, Shikdarbari, Gazipur

9. GMS Textiles Limited, Kaliakair, Gazipur

10. Genesis Fashions Limited, Kodda Nandun, Kodda Bazar, Gazipur

11. ACO TEX LTD., Dakshin Panishail, Kashimpur, Gazipur

Textiles

12. Four H Dyeing and Printing Limited, Colorpole, Patia, Chittagong

13. Envoy Textiles Limited, Bhaluka, Mymensingh

14. Pahartali Textile & Hosiery Mills, North Pahartali

Tea

15. Mirzapur Tea Garden, Srimangal, Moulvibazar

16. Chatlapur Tea Factory, Shamshernagar, Kulaura, Moulvibazar

17. Jerin Tea Garden, Srimangal, Moulvibazar

18. Gazipur Tea Garden, Kulaura, Moulvibazar

Leather (Finished Goods)

19. Bata Su Company (Bangladesh) Ltd., Islampur, Dhamrai, Dhaka

20. Apex Footwear Limited, Kaliakair, Gazipur

21. FB Footwear Limited, Kaliakair, Gazipur

Leather (Tannery)

22. SAF Industries Limited, Nayapara, Abhaynagar, Jessore

Cement

23. Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Limited, Chatak, Sunamganj

24. Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh Limited, Tarabo, Rupganj, Narayanganj

Plastic:

25. Banga Building Materials Ltd., Shaistaganj, Habiganj

Pharmaceuticals:

26. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Auchpara, Tongipara, Gazipur

Tiles & Ceramics:

27. Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd., Sarabo, Kashimpur, Gazipur

Electric & Electronics Product Manufacturers:

28. Walton Hi-Tech Industries, Plc, Chandra, Kaliakor, Gazipur

Food Processing:

29. Akiz Food & Beverage Ltd., Barbaria, Sahabeliswar, Dhamrai, Dhaka