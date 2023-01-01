Incepta, PHA presents 'Cardiology Travel Fellowship'

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 01:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia (PHA) and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited have jointly awarded two young doctors with a 'Cardiology Travel Fellowship' to help enrich their professional expertise.

The awardee doctors are the cardiologist of NICVD & United Hospital Dr Md Al-Amin and Dr Tanvir Ahmed, reads a press release.

Under this fellowship, these doctors will get updated practical knowledge on cardiology in Dallas and Las Vegas of United States.

The fellowship was handed over by Incepta Chairman & Managing Director Md Abdul Muktadir and PHA's trustee D Naser Khan on 30 December at the capital's Hotel Renaissance, Gulshan.

The program was moderated by Planetary Health Academia's trustee D Naser Khan. In his inaugural speech, the PHA trustee talked about their future plan and thanked Incepta for its cooperation.

Two awardee doctors also expressed their gratitude to Incepta & PHA.

Incepta Chairman Abdul Muktadir in his speech said, "Incepta has already gone a long way in pharmaceutical capacity. Nowadays, we are producing various kinds of life-saving vaccines in the country. We are working on molecular biology and marketing those products at low cost. Now, collective cooperation is required from physicians. If we can work collectively, our treatment quality will achieve the world standard."

Among others, heart specialists Dr MG Azam, Dr Mostafa Zaman, Dr Saidur Rahman Khan, Executive Director of Incepta (Marketing) Dr E H Arefin Ahmed, Incepta's Executive director (Sales) Ashraf Uddin, Deputy General Manager (Marketing) Md Mizanur Rahman were present in the program.

