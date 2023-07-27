IFIC Bank starts nationwide tree plantation campaign

IFIC Bank has organised a country-wide tree plantation campaign with the slogan "Let the tree be the shadow companion of life".

The bank with its largest branch and sub branch network around the country will conduct the campaign through 1,300 branches and sub branches with the aim to build Green Bangladesh and to protect the country from the adverse impacts of climate change, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank PLC, Shah Alam Sarwar and renowned cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar formally inaugurated the programme by planting saplings at IFIC Tower premises on Wednesday (26 July).

The MD and CEO said, "IFIC's employees in branches and sub branches around the country have started this month-long tree plantation programme in a festive manner. To continue our aim to create green Bangladesh, we are also providing free saplings to various institutions."

Praising this green initiative of IFIC Bank, Ramendu Majumder said, "In addition to plant trees in Branches and uposhakhas, the initiatives taken by IFIC to distribute free saplings are noteworthy."

Deputy managing directors and other senior officials of IFIC Bank were also present on the occasion.