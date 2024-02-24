IFIC holds its largest banking network business conference

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest bank in the country in terms of number of branch-uposhakha organized a day-long program titled 'IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference' with the bank employees from Dhaka, Narayanganj and Narshingdi at a conference hall in Dhaka on Saturday 24 February 2024.

Managing Director & CEO of IFIC Bank, Shah Alam Sarwar attended the program as chief guest while Deputy Managing Directors and senior officials also joined in the event, reads a press release.

Md. Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branch Business of the Bank, delivered the welcome speech. MD & CEO of IFIC Bank's Shah Alam Sarwar handed over the awards to the employees of respective branches and uposhakha in recognition of their significant role in achieving success in deposit collection, loan disbursement and loan recovery in branches and uposhakha of IFIC Bank located in the neighboring upazilas of Dhaka and the districts of Narayanganj, Narshingdi.