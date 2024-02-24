IFIC holds its largest banking network business conference

Corporates

Press Release
24 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 09:38 pm

Related News

IFIC holds its largest banking network business conference

Press Release
24 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 09:38 pm

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest bank in the country in terms of number of branch-uposhakha organized a day-long program titled 'IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference' with the bank employees from Dhaka, Narayanganj and Narshingdi at a conference hall in Dhaka on Saturday 24 February 2024.

Managing Director & CEO of IFIC Bank, Shah Alam Sarwar attended the program as chief guest while Deputy Managing Directors and senior officials also joined in the event, reads a press release.

Md. Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branch Business of the Bank, delivered the welcome speech. MD & CEO of IFIC Bank's Shah Alam Sarwar handed over the awards to the employees of respective branches and uposhakha in recognition of their significant role in achieving success in deposit collection, loan disbursement and loan recovery in branches and uposhakha of IFIC Bank located in the neighboring upazilas of Dhaka and the districts of Narayanganj, Narshingdi. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

14h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

9h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

27m | Videos
Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

1h | Videos
Manufacturing of tin Jar at least 27 steps

Manufacturing of tin Jar at least 27 steps

2h | Videos
China to resume ‘Panda Diplomacy’ with US?

China to resume ‘Panda Diplomacy’ with US?

3h | Videos