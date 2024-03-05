'IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference' held at Cumilla

Corporates

Press Release
05 March, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 08:53 pm

&#039;IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference&#039; held at Cumilla

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest bank in the country in terms of branches, hosted the 'IFIC Largest Banking Network Business Conference' on Friday (1 March) at a conference hall in Cumilla. 

The event, attended by Managing Director and CEO Shah Alam Sarwar as the chief guest, brought together bank employees from Cumilla and Noakhali regions, reads a press release. 

Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director and head of branch business, delivered the welcome speech. 

During the program, Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, presented awards to employees from respective branches and sub-branches, recognising their pivotal role in the success of deposit collection, loan disbursement, and loan recovery. 

IFIC Bank

