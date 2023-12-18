IDCOL organises tree plantation programme at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, has successfully organised a tree plantation initiative at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, said a press release.

The inauguration ceremony, held on 17 December 2023, marked a significant step in IDCOL's dedication to environmental conservation and the welfare of the people of Bangladesh.

To contribute to a greener Bangladesh, IDCOL took the initiative to plant a variety of flower and fruit trees across the garden and roof area of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery. The programme aimed to enhance the hospital's green infrastructure, fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly environment for the benefit of patients and the community.

The ceremony was graced by Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and chairman of IDCOL, as well as Sharifa Khan, former senior secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD). Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO of IDCOL, played a pivotal role in the event, joined by other senior officials from the hospital.

Prominent attendees included AKM Sohel, joint secretary and wing chief of the UN Wing, ERD, SM. Monirul Islam, deputy CEO & CFO of IDCOL, and M Maftun Ahmed, company secretary, IDCOL.

IDCOL's tree plantation programme at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery underscores the company's commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

The initiative aligns with IDCOL's broader mission to make positive contributions to the communities it serves and create a lasting impact on the environment.