IDCOL received Certificate of Appreciation from LTU

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd. (IDCOL) received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Large Taxpayers Unit, Dhaka of National Board of Revenue (NBR).

IDCOL was awarded for being the Highest Taxpayer under Non-Bank Financial Institution category for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

The chief guest of the event Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, member (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management), NBR and Md Iqbal Bahar, commissioner, LTU handed over the award and the certificate to M Maftun Ahmed, company secretary, IDCOL and Md Imrul Hasan, unit head, financial reporting, taxation and treasury, IDCOL during the award giving ceremony organized by LTU.