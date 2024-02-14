IDCOL-financed 2MWp rooftop solar project of Akij Polymer opens in Manikganj

IDCOL-financed 2MWp rooftop solar project of Akij Polymer opens in Manikganj

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Akij Polymer Industries Limited unveiled a 2 MWp Rooftop Solar Project in Manikganj, financed by the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), on Monday (12 February).

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed figures including Akij Bashir Group Executive Director MR Jamil and IDCOL Executive Director & CEO  Alamgir Morshed, alongside senior officials from both entities.

The event underscored the successful collaboration between IDCOL and Akij Polymer Industries Limited, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy practices, reads a press release.

MR Jamil commended IDCOL for its invaluable technical expertise and financial assistance which is crucial in realising this project.

He emphasised the project's role in advancing the nation's environmental agenda.

Meanwhile, Alamgir Morshed expressed gratitude to MR Jamil for his trust in IDCOL's capabilities and dedication to sustainability.

He highlighted IDCOL's ambitious goal of financing 300 MWp of rooftop solar projects, underscoring its pivotal role in driving Bangladesh towards renewable energy adoption.

With this, IDCOL reaffirmed its commitment to promoting renewable energy solutions and hoped for further partnerships with industry stakeholders to accelerate Bangladesh's transition to a greener energy landscape.

