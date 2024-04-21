Contract signed for construction of environment friendly IDCOL Green Tower

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), the state-owned non-banking financial institution has signed a contract with National Development Engineers Ltd (NDE) to construct the environment friendly "IDCOL Green Tower" at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Administrative Area, Dhaka-1207 on 20 April.

Following its success in disseminating renewable energy, energy efficiency in Bangladesh and expertise in financing infrastructure projects, this landmark project will represent a significant step towards promoting eco-friendly architecture and sustainable development in the country, reads a press release.

The IDCOL Green Tower aims to popularise urban architecture by integrating cutting-edge sustainable technologies and design principles. It is designed to achieve the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification utilizing renewable energy sources, highest standards of energy efficiency, passive design strategies, and advanced building materials.

The signing ceremony was attended by Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Chairman, IDCOL and Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Md. Habibur Rahman, Director, IDCOL and Senior Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources, Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO, IDCOL and other senior officials of IDCOL. On behalf of NDE Ltd. Engr. Mobinul Islam, Director and Engr. Md. Abdul Mannan, Senior General Manager were present. From the Studio Morphogenesis the design consulting firm side relevant experts attended at the signing ceremony.

The architectural design of the IDCOL Green Tower has been selected through a design contest organized by IAB (Institute of Architects Bangladesh). M/S Studio Morphogenesis won the contest and has become the consultant of the project.