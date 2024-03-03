IDCOL signs with ERA Infotech for cutting-edge core banking solution

IDCOL signs with ERA Infotech for cutting-edge core banking solution

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) takes a significant stride forward in enhancing operational efficiency through a strategic partnership with ERA Infotech Ltd for the implementation of a state-of-the-art Core Banking Solution (CBS).

The formal agreement, marking this milestone, was celebrated at a signing ceremony hosted at IDCOL's Headquarters in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Representing their organisations were Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO of IDCOL, and Muhammad Abdul Mabud, CEO of ERA Infotech Ltd.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Alamgir Morshed stated, "This partnership with ERA Infotech Ltd signifies a pivotal milestone for IDCOL. Through the adoption of a cutting-edge Core Banking Solution, we aim to optimise internal processes, fostering overall operational efficiency. This initiative underscores our commitment to embracing technological advancements for organisational enhancement."

Echoing this sentiment, Muhammad Abdul Mabud, CEO of ERA Infotech Ltd, remarked, "We are thrilled to collaborate with IDCOL in implementing a robust Core Banking Solution. ERA Infotech Ltd remains steadfast in delivering innovative ICT solutions, and this partnership marks our contribution to IDCOL's digital transformation journey."

