ICMAB conference unveils blueprint for Bangladesh's 'Trillion-Dollar Economy'

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), Chattogram Branch Council, hosted a pivotal conference on "Present Scenario of Bangladesh's Economy & Ways to Become a Trillion Dollar Economy" at Radisson BLU Chattogram Bay View on Friday (1 December).

The conference, presided over by Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin, Vice President of ICMAB, explored Bangladesh's remarkable economic journey and strategies to propel the nation into a trillion-dollar economy, said a press release.

Distinguished guests included Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank; Md Abdur Rahman Khan, additional secretary of the finance ministry; Sayed Mohammad Tanvir, managing director of PACIFIC Jeans; and Mohammed Mohiuddin FCMA, chairman of Island Securities. The theme paper was presented by Arif Khan, vice-chairman of Shanta Asset Management Ltd.

In his address, Dr Atiur Rahman emphasised the importance of the "SMART Bangladesh" initiative, designed to foster sustainable development by promoting inclusivity, education, healthcare access, innovation, and environmental conservation.

Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin, highlighted Bangladesh's rapid growth, evolving from the 41st to the 25th largest economy globally by 2035. He underscored the nation's GDP growth from $79.61 billion in 2007 to over $465 billion in 2022, citing factors such as export-oriented industrialization, entrepreneurial spirit, and improved infrastructure.

Proposing an ambitious vision, Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin FCA, FCMA, outlined Bangladesh's goal to become an 'Upper Middle-Income Country' by 2030 and a 'Developed Country' and 'Smart Nation' by 2041. He projected a $1 trillion economy by 2040 if the current growth of over 6% continues, with the possibility of achieving it by 2030 if the growth surpasses 8%.

The conference also featured insightful sessions, including "Sustainable Financing for Building the Trillion Dollar Economy," presented by Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, FCMA, and "Sustainability Reporting under GRI & SDG Framework," presented physically by Elias Ahmed FCMA and virtually by Dr Aditi Haldar.

Prominent figures such as Md Kausar Alam, M Jahangir Alam, and Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed actively participated as discussants and moderators, contributing to the comprehensive exploration of sustainable economic development.

The event witnessed a substantial turnout, with the presence of Fellow and Associate members, students of ICMAB, high-ranking officials from government and semi-government entities, leaders from financial institutions and corporations, and academicians, underscoring the significance of the topics discussed. The conference marked a crucial step in shaping Bangladesh's economic trajectory towards achieving trillion-dollar status.