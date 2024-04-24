ICMAB hosts pre-budget round table discussion 

ICAMB hosted the 'Pre-Budget Discussion on "National Budget 2024-2025" at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on 24 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) hosted a roundtable discussion today at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, in preparation for the impending national budget announcement for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The discussion commenced under the auspices of Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin FCMA, President of ICMAB, and was deftly moderated by Arif Khan FCMA, past president and current council member of the institute.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, State Minister of Finance, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her address, she spoke on the government's future strategies for economic prosperity, emphasising points such as inflation control, augmentation of reserves and remittances, bolstering export revenue, venturing into new export markets, fostering an investment-friendly milieu, and ensuring an uninterrupted electrical and power supply.

She further emphasised the government's resolve to perpetuate infrastructural and ICT development, human resource enrichment, and the formulation of short- and long-term revenue strategies, according to a press release.

The discussion covered the government's response to a spectrum of global challenges including climate change, inflation, and policy uncertainties. Emphasis was laid on the necessity for increased funding to fulfil commitments towards UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Further deliberations covered making adjustments to fiscal and monetary policies in order to tackle issues such as exchange rate stability, currency policies, and the equilibrium of export-import dynamics. The discourse underscored the significance of household savings, broadening the tax base, fortifying reserve buffers, and curbing the prices of essential commodities.

Distinguished guests included Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Chief Advisor of East West University; Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh; and Mahbubul Alam, President of FBCCI.

They were joined by a diverse panel of experts from academia, research institutes, business leadership, and professional chambers, enriching the deliberations with multifaceted perspectives and insights.

The round table discussion hosted by ICMAB served as a platform for fostering dialogue and formulating policy recommendations, setting the stage for a collaborative and informed approach towards the upcoming national budget.

As Bangladesh navigates through complex economic terrain, such initiatives are important to guide the nation towards sustainable growth and prosperity.