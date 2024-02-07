ICMAB signs MoU with EWU

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and the East West University (EWU) have reached a significant milestone in their commitment to academic excellence and professional advancement in accounting.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed at the EWU BBA seminar room on Tuesday (6 February 6), marking a new era of collaboration and opportunity for students and professionals, reads a press release.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin FCA, FCMA, president of ICMAB, and Prof Dr Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik, pro-vice chancellor of EWU, in a ceremony.

Among the attendees from ICMAB were Md Akhtaruzzaman FCMA, vice president; Abdul Matin Patwary FCMA, treasurer; Prof Dr Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, director of Academic Affairs Division, and Abdul Maleque, additional director and head of Education Department.

Air Cdre (Retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, treasurer; Prof Dr Farhana Ferdousi, chairperson, DBA; Prof Dr Anup Chowdhury, and Prof Dr Nikhil Chandra Shil FCMA of EWU witnessed the ceremony.

This agreement paves the way for EWU students and graduates to benefit from course exemptions and admission scholarships when pursuing the CMA programme.

The collaboration extends beyond these benefits, with ICMAB and EWU committing to work together in areas that align with their core business interests.

During the ceremony, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of EWU, Prof Dr Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik, expressed his gratitude towards ICMAB and encouraged faculty members to nurture this partnership through innovative activities.

ICMAB President Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin, lauded EWU for their cooperation and emphasised the partnership's role in promoting excellence, innovation, and advancement in the accounting profession.

The initiative was praised by all participants who agreed to actively work towards fulfilling the objectives set out in the MoU.

