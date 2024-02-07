ICMAB signs MoU with EWU

Corporates

Press Release
07 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 07:27 pm

Related News

ICMAB signs MoU with EWU

Press Release
07 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 07:27 pm
ICMAB signs MoU with EWU

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and the East West University (EWU) have reached a significant milestone in their commitment to academic excellence and professional advancement in accounting. 

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed at the EWU BBA seminar room on Tuesday (6 February 6), marking a new era of collaboration and opportunity for students and professionals, reads a press release. 

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin FCA, FCMA, president of ICMAB, and Prof Dr Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik, pro-vice chancellor of EWU, in a ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among the attendees from ICMAB were Md Akhtaruzzaman FCMA, vice president; Abdul Matin Patwary FCMA, treasurer; Prof Dr Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, director of Academic Affairs Division, and Abdul Maleque, additional director and head of Education Department. 

Air Cdre (Retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, treasurer; Prof Dr Farhana Ferdousi, chairperson, DBA; Prof Dr Anup Chowdhury, and Prof Dr Nikhil Chandra Shil FCMA of EWU witnessed the ceremony.

This agreement paves the way for EWU students and graduates to benefit from course exemptions and admission scholarships when pursuing the CMA programme. 

The collaboration extends beyond these benefits, with ICMAB and EWU committing to work together in areas that align with their core business interests. 

During the ceremony, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of EWU, Prof Dr Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik, expressed his gratitude towards ICMAB and encouraged faculty members to nurture this partnership through innovative activities. 

ICMAB President Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin, lauded EWU for their cooperation and emphasised the partnership's role in promoting excellence, innovation, and advancement in the accounting profession. 

The initiative was praised by all participants who agreed to actively work towards fulfilling the objectives set out in the MoU. 
 

ICMAB / East West University (EWU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

9h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

10h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

2h | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

3h | Videos
Advertising sector to double in five years

Advertising sector to double in five years

58m | Videos
Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

4h | Videos