IBF, ICMAB sign corporate agreement

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Foundation and the Institute of Cost and Management Accounting of Bangladesh (ICMAB) signed a corporate agreement for providing medical services at discounted rates in Islami Bank Hospitals. 

All fellow members of ICMAB & their family members and registered students will avail medical services at special discounted rates at Islami Bank Hospitals. 

Mohammad Ali, executive director of IBF and Mohammad Zakaria Masud, executive director of ICMAB signed the agreement recently.

Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, chairman of Islami Bank Foundation and director of Islami Bank attended the program as chief guest. 

Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, IBF vice-chairman, Dr Tanveer Ahmad, EC chairman of IBF & vice chairman of Islami Bank, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Syed Abu Asad, Abu Sayeed Mohammad Quasem, directors of Islami Bank & members of IBF, Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, president and Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, FCMA, vice president of ICMAB attended the program as special guest. 

Moreover, ICMAB organised a seminar on 'Use Heart Know Heart'. Dr Tanveer Ahmed, chairman, executive Committee of IBF addressed the key discussion at the seminar. Free medical camp was also organised by IBF at ICMAB building premises.

 

