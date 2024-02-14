ICMAB elects new office bearers for Dhaka branch council

Muhammad Nazrul Islam and Shahana Parvin elected as chairman and secretary of Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for 2024 respectively.

Mannan Bapari and Md Zakaria Habib Khan Shishir also elected as vice-chairman and treasurer in its 39th council first meeting held on Tuesday last.

Nazrul Islam is serving as managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) at the Sandhani Life Finance Ltd. He served DBC in different roles such as treasurer, secretary and vice-chairman during 2019 to 2023, said a press release here today.

Mannan is now serving South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank PLC as a senior vice-president & chief financial officer (CFO). He was the treasurer in 2021 and secretary of DBC in 2023.

Shahana is serving Icddr'b as senior finance manager. She was the treasurer of the DBC in 2022. Zakaria Shishir is working as country finance manager of Louis Dreyfus Company Bangladesh Pvt Ltd.