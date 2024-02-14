ICMAB elects new office bearers for Dhaka branch council

Bangladesh

BSS
14 February, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 04:12 pm

Related News

ICMAB elects new office bearers for Dhaka branch council

Mannan Bapari and Md Zakaria Habib Khan Shishir also elected as vice-chairman and treasurer in its 39th council first meeting held on Tuesday last.

BSS
14 February, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 04:12 pm
Muhammad Nazrul Islam and Shahana Parvin. Photo: BSS
Muhammad Nazrul Islam and Shahana Parvin. Photo: BSS

Muhammad Nazrul Islam and Shahana Parvin elected as chairman and secretary of Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for 2024 respectively.

Mannan Bapari and Md Zakaria Habib Khan Shishir also elected as vice-chairman and treasurer in its 39th council first meeting held on Tuesday last.

Nazrul Islam is serving as managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) at the Sandhani Life Finance Ltd. He served DBC in different roles such as treasurer, secretary and vice-chairman during 2019 to 2023, said a press release here today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mannan is now serving South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank PLC as a senior vice-president & chief financial officer (CFO). He was the treasurer in 2021 and secretary of DBC in 2023.

Shahana is serving Icddr'b as senior finance manager. She was the treasurer of the DBC in 2022. Zakaria Shishir is working as country finance manager of Louis Dreyfus Company Bangladesh Pvt Ltd.

ICMAB / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

2h | Features
Illustration: Collected

Bollywood college-love that was hardly met in reality

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

5h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

1h | Videos
We're struggling for survival

We're struggling for survival

2h | Videos
A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

1h | Videos
Di Maria was about to risk his career to win the 2014 World Cup

Di Maria was about to risk his career to win the 2014 World Cup

2h | Videos