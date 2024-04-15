ICMAB gets new Executive Director

Md. Mahbub Ul Alam FCMA has joined The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for second time on April 15, 2024 as Executive Director (ED).

Prior to joining ICMAB, he served KAFCO (Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited) for more than 24 years in various important positions of which 11 years in Senior Management Position (General Manager). Before joining KAFCO Mr. Alam served CUFL under BCIC for about 08 years in Senior Management positions.

Mr. Alam obtained his B. Com (Hons) and M. Com degree in Accounting from Dhaka University securing First Class in both the examinations. He qualified CMA in late 1984 from ICMAB Dhaka.

He visited many countries in the world including China, Japan, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Italy, Romania, Saudi Arabia and UAE for attending business meetings, training, conferences etc.