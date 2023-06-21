Hult Prize-2023 at Chittagong University wraps up with Team Chroma as champions

21 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Chittagong successfully concluded the Hult Prize 2023 on Monday (19 June), crowning "Team Chroma" as the champions of the on-campus round, reads a press release.

This highly anticipated event witnessed the participation of around 100 teams, each presenting their innovative business ideas before a panel of judges.

The on-campus Hult Prize comprised several challenging rounds, ultimately leading to the victory of Team Chroma. Team Finance Wizards secured the position of First Runners-up, while Team Phoenix emerged as the second runners-up.

The event welcomed Anamul Haque, Assistant Professor of the Banking and Insurance Department at CU, as a distinguished guest. Expressing his gratitude, he acknowledged the exceptional efforts put forth by the organising committee from the University of Chittagong, stating, "This event wouldn't have succeeded without all of you, especially the organizing committee from the University of Chittagong, who have been working hard for these few months.

Hult Prize is the best Business Case Competition for university students."

The Hult Prize, also known as the "Nobel Prize for students," challenges participants to address pressing social issues through social entrepreneurship and team collaboration. This year's Hult Prize centred around the theme of "Redesigning Fashion."

The winning team at the global level will have the extraordinary opportunity to present their idea to world leaders at the United Nations headquarters and receive a substantial incentive of $1 million to bring their visionary concept to life, fostering social change.

