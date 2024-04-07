Comilla University's Eco-Band to showcase Bamboo seed bandage at Hult Prize Mumbai summit

07 April, 2024
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 03:29 pm

07 April, 2024
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 03:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Team Eco-Band, Winners of the qualifying OnCampus program of 'Hult Prize at Comilla University 2024', has been selected to compete at the Hult Prize Mumbai 2024 Summit.

The three-day summit will be hosted by SDA Bocconi Asia Centre from June 7-9 June, reads a press release.

Team 'Eco-Band" will present their eco-friendly "Biodegradable bandage" idea- a blossom bandage that contains bamboo seeds implant, so when discarded, it will grow into a bamboo plant playing a significant role in carbon dioxide emission reduction in the environment.

Anan Wahid Khan, a member of the team expressed, "Getting selected in the Hult Prize Regional Summit 2024 for Mumbai, is a prestigious matter to us, Alhamdulillah. We are very excited to represent our university to the world, showcase our idea and meet other teams from different countries as well. We are glad to get this opportunity to make a difference in the world. As for our plan, we will conquer this level and head for the final."

The other team members are Arpita Chowdhury and Abu Siddik Khan, all from the AIS department at Comilla University. After competing in the on-campus qualifying programs, the winning teams from various universities had to go through the national qualifying round online.

Hult Prize 2024 is to host in-person Global Summits in seven cities worldwide. 360 teams Out 0f 10 thousand teams participating in the start of competition, will pitch their social venture ideas to panels of experts. The winning teams from each summit and four other startups selected through the Second Chance Round will earn a spot at the final round of competition, Global Accelerator. Seventeen teams from Bangladesh have had the opportunity to move onwards from Bangladesh National Round to the Hult Prize Regional Summit.

