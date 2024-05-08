Health minister orders to investigate possible side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine in Bangladesh

Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Health Services Division has been instructed to investigate if anyone who was administered the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh faced any prominent side effects, said Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

He made the statement during a meeting organised to strengthen immunisation programmes to ensure universal health services held at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP).

Meanwhile, concerns arose in various quarters after AztraZeneca admitted that the vaccine rarely causes some side-effects such as blood clots and low blood platelet counts.

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal outfits Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic.

The company also said it would proceed to withdraw the vaccine Vaxzevria's marketing authorisations within Europe.

"As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines," the company said, adding that this had led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.