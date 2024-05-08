Bank stocks drag down index on Wednesday

People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted in the first one and a half hour on Wednesday (8 May) as most of the bank stocks witnessed a sharp fall.

During the session till 11:30 am, the DSEX fell by 17 points to settle at 5,707.

Among the traded stocks, 155 advanced, 160 declined and 68 remained unchanged.

The turnover at the DSE stood at Tk345 crore till 11:30 am.

Uttara Bank, BRAC Bank and NRB Bank led the loser chart during the session.

The mutual fund sector led the gainers table.