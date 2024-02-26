The Hult Prize stands as the preeminent global case competition

The OnCampus round spans over 3,000 universities across approximately 121 countries, including Bangladesh, fostering a proactive problem-solving mindset and encouraging the development of innovative solutions by harnessing the creative capacities of participating students.

Successful teams from the OnCampus rounds proceed to regional summits, where they present their ideas to both domestic and international investors, affording them valuable opportunities to showcase their innovations.

The Hult Prize Foundation annually bestows a $1 million prize upon the most impactful team presenting solutions to diverse global issues, as determined through pitch competitions. The competition's current theme, "Unlimited," places a specific emphasis on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 17.

On 11 February, 2024, the International Islamic University Chittagong hosted the final event of the OnCampus Round. The event was graced by the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellor Mr. Masroorul Moula as the Chief Guest, Treasurer Dr. Mohammad Humayun Kabir, and Registrar AFM Aktaruzzaman Kaiser as a special guest. As a session chair, Proctor Prof Md Eftekhar Uddin presided over the program, adding to its significance. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mohammad Masroorul Mowla, in his speech, the chief guest highlighted various important aspects of the Hult Prize and encouraged the students to participate in various competitive programs to develop talent and meet international challenges.

AFM Aktaruzzaman Kaiser emphasised that students should strive for recognition both in the country and abroad through active participation in competitive programs. Distinguished guests, alongside the Session Chair, Proctor Muhammad Eftekar Uddin, provided strong encouragement to the students present at the event. The insightful words of these prominent figures left a lasting impact, fostering motivation among the attending students. As the event concluded, Proctor Muhammad Eftekhar Uddin, in his role as the Session Chair, formally closed the proceedings. The notable attendance of key figures from the university further heightened the importance of the occasion.

The esteemed judges, amidst this gathering, announced the champion, marking the culmination of the champion, marking the culmination of the OnCampus competition, with the guidance of the advisor.

The panel of judges, comprising esteemed individuals in academia and industry, played a pivotal role in evaluating and selecting the Top 5 grand finalists. This discerning group included Assistant Professors Shyfur Rahman Shohel and Amzad Hossain, as well as Associate Professors Toufique Rahman and Yasir Arafat. Their wealth of knowledge and experience contributed to the rigorous assessment process. Additionally, the panel was enriched by the presence of Khandaker Mohammad Zaman Hossain, Deputy General Manager of Business Development at TÜV SÜD Bangladesh, bringing valuable industry insights to the evaluation.

Mohammed Alamgir, the CEO of Delta Immigration, plays a pivotal role as the title sponsor of the Hult Prize competition at the International Islamic University Chittagong. Through this sponsorship, he not only supports the academic community but also demonstrates a dedication to social entrepreneurship. The partnership between Delta Immigration and the Hult Prize competition highlights the synergy between corporate leadership and educational initiatives, creating a platform for aspiring changemakers at the International Islamic University Chittagong.

Hult Prize at IIUC is proud to collaborate with esteemed partners to enhance its impact and reach. As the Knowledge & Strategy Partner, Lead Academy contributes valuable insights and strategic guidance. Creative IT, the IT Partner, ensures technological excellence, while Black Origin, the E-learning Partner, adds expertise to the educational aspect. Media coverage is strengthened through a partnership with The Business Standard as the Media Partner, capturing the essence of the initiative. Chitronibash takes on the role of Photography Partner, adding a visual dimension to the collaboration. Shawon's Eye, as the Cinefilm Partner, brings cinematic expertise to the forefront. Additionally, Hult Prize at IIUC is strengthened by its Club Partners, including Law Club, Law Club (Female Chapter), CSE Club, EB Club, and Pharma Club, fostering a diverse and collaborative environment for impactful entrepreneurial solutions.

The OnCampus round of the IIUC Hult Prize 2023-24 took place under the direct supervision of Mohammad Shyfur Rahman Chowdhury, the main mentor (Assistant Professor, IIUC), with guidance from Mohammad Amzad Hossen, the advisors (Assistant Professor, IIUC).

A committee was established at the International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) to ensure the successful completion of the Hult Prize OnCampus program for the 2023-24 session. Rakesh Dey, serving as the Campus Director for the 24th session of the Hult Prize in that committee, expressed gratitude to everyone involved for entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing the OnCampus program's Hult Prize for this session at IIUC. Each team member worked diligently within their respective departments, leading to the successful accomplishment of this OnCampus round. He stated, "Success comes from finding opportunities in the problem."

As the "Deputy Campus Director," Niaz Morshed Khan, and the "Coordinator," Tanzina Shahrin, both provide unique insights into leadership. Human Resource was overseen by Jannatul Nesa Jemi. Muhammad Naimul Islam Shanto directed Corporate and External Affairs. Mohammad Zakaria was in charge of Information Technology, Nowshin Islam led Branding and Content, and Mohammad Shahin Shah took charge of Creative and Design. Media and promotion department was successfully handled by Humaira Jannat Tanha and Event Management and Logistics was under the management of Muhammad Istiaq Zawad. Together, these executives and their teams—who previously oversaw IIUC's HOD of Hult Prize—contribute to a vibrant campus climate that embodies quality and dedication.

In the live session organised by the Hult Prize at IIUC, experts in their respective fields shared valuable insights with participants. Md. Amdadul Hoque Rafi conducted an enlightening session on "CRACKING THE CHALLENGE OF HULT PRIZE 2024," offering participants strategies to overcome hurdles in the competition. Khandaker Mohammad Zaman Hossain, an expert in business ideation, covered the crucial aspect of "How to convert a problem into a business idea." Mudrahir Rahaman, a CFA and FCA, delved into the intricacies of Financial Analysis. Lastly, Arafatul Islam Akib tackled the topic of "How to give a pitch Idea and Abstract Submission," providing participants with essential guidance. These sessions, led by seasoned professionals, equipped participants with valuable knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of the Hult Prize competition.

In the finale, all 5 teams gave their presentation in front of a decorated judge panel. Following careful examination and judging of the Top 5 grand finalists, the judges declared "A_Team_Has No_Name" as the Champion. The 1st Runner-Up position was secured by "Porbo Shobai," and the 2nd Runner-Up was awarded to "Salvator Maris." This annual event is a significant platform for students to contribute entrepreneurial solutions, turning their ideas into real-world solutions that address pressing global challenges.