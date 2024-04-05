Empowering Sustainable Solutions: The Hult Prize 2024 Journey at KUET

Igniting Tomorrow's Changemakers: Hult Prize, the Nobel Prize for Students, ignites global creativity and business acumen to address pressing social challenges, fostering real-world impact through innovative social entrepreneurship. And Khulna University of Engineering and Technology organized the on-Campus round of Hult Prize 2024 for the Fourth time, reads a press release.

On 29 February 2024, the KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club flawlessly hosted the Hult Prize 2024 final round at KUET, featuring six teams that advanced from the semifinals.

Championing the essence of possibility and the transformative force of change, "Team Aperture" emerged victorious with their remarkable business concept and stepped for the regional round. Meanwhile, "Team Agro Care" claimed the position of 1st Runner-up, symbolizing a profound commitment to sustainability, fostering growth, and sowing seeds of hope.

Prof. Dr. Mihir Ranjan Halder, Vice-Chancellor of KUET; Prof. Dr. Md. Abdul Matin, Director of KUET's Student Welfare Center, and Md. Abu Shahid Chowdhury, the Advisor of KBEC Club, graced the finale with their presence, presenting the awards to the winners. Their impactful speeches and dignified presence enriched the ambiance of the event.

Bushra Mehreen, the Regional Head of Khulna at Grameenphone Ltd.; Dr. MD Noor Un Nabi, a renowned Professor in the Business Administration Discipline at Khulna University; and Fahim Islam Anik, a lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at KUET, assumed the roles of the judging panel. With their discerning gaze for innovation and fervent dedication to nurturing young talents, they meticulously evaluated the inventive solutions put forth by our finalists.

The KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club concluded its journey triumphantly, supported by esteemed sponsors: Tripify, a leading travel agency dedicated to creating bespoke journeys; Moner School, providing exceptional mental health services; and Infinitas Engineering, a top tier engineering firm, serving as steadfast pillars of support throughout.

The KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club consistently prioritizes nurturing students' business acumen, a commitment that proved pivotal in their successful execution of the Hult Prize 2024 this year.