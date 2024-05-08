Voting in 139 upazilas underway, rain causes low turnout in Barishal, Lakshmipur

From the left, low voter turnout in a polling centre in Barishal during rain, a voter waking towards the polling centre in Lakshmipur, 92-year-old Uzufa Beowa outside a Rajshahi polling centre after casting her vote: Photos: Syed Mehedi Hasan, Sana Ullah Sanu, Bulbul Habib

The first phase of the country's sixth Upazila Parishad election is currently underway in 139 upazilas of 59 districts in the country.

The voting started at 8am and will continue until 4pm. Voter turnout was low this morning due to rain in two upazilas of Barishal and two upazilas of Lakshmipur.

Some 1,630 candidates, including nearly 570 chairman contenders, are in the electoral race in the 139 upazilas against a total of 417 posts – chairman post, vice chairman, and women vice chairman posts in each.

In the 139 upazilas, 22 are using electronic voting machines (EVMs) while the rest are using ballot papers.

Here are the latest updates on the polling.

11:30am

Most polling stations in Gajaria, Munshiganj, declared vulnerable, security forces on high alert

Polling began in 60 polling stations of 8 unions of Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj. There are 147,246 voters (75,946 male and 71,300 female) in the upazila.

Upazila Election Officer and Returning Officer Md Liton Mia said the Election Commission is ready to provide a fair and impartial participatory election. As most of the centres were declared vulnerable, law and order forces have taken maximum measures for the safety of voters to increase the presence of voters in polling stations.

Voters queue up at a polling centre in Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj on 8 May 2024. Photo: TBS

Security surrounding these centres have been also intensified with Ansar, Police, Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion forces along with executive magistrate teams.

In this year's Upazila Parishad elections, four candidates are contesting for the post of chairman in under different symbols, besides there are eight candidates for the post of vice chairman and female vice chairman.

Since morning, women and men voters are seen appearing in every center stop by stop. Voting is being held in a festive atmosphere as there are multiple independent candidates.

11:10am

Kustia polling centers almost deserted

Sadar and Khoksa upazila in Kushtia district went to polls today in the first phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad Elections.

Although no untoward incidents were reported in these upazilas, voter turnout has been notably low since polling commenced this morning.

Candidates vying for positions in the elections said they hope to see an increase in voter participation as the day progressed.

Photo: TBS

They also expressed optimism about winning if the election environment remained free and fair.

In Sadar upazila, encompassing one municipality and 13 unions, the total voter count stands at 421,073 across 145 polling stations. On the other hand, in Khoksa upazila, comprising one municipality and nine unions, there are 115,089 registered voters distributed among 50 polling centers.

10:40am

Only a handfull of voters show up in Cumilla's Laksam

No lines of voters were seen outside Norpati Govt Primary School in Laksam upazila of Cumilla.

Only five-six people of the age group 18-19 were seen waiting at the polling centre.

They were waiting outside the centre with a badge of a candidate, did not entre to cast their vote. When asked about the reason, they said, "If we go inside, the voting centre will look empty.

"You [journalists] please edit the photos and show there are many people outside the voting centre."

9:40am

92-year-old woman casts vote in Rajshahi

92-year-old Uzufa Beowa cast her vote in Biyanabona centre of Rajshahi's Godagari upazila.

"We are happy to be able to cast our votes. The person I voted for will win," said Uzufa, moving outside the centre with a walking stick.

92-year-old Uzufa Beowa outside the Biyanabona polling centre in Rajshahi's Gogagari. Photo: Bulbul Habib

The west centre of Godagari Government College's Presiding Officer M Mosibul Haque said the number of voters in the center is 2,146. A total of 8% of the voters, 175 people, have voted till 10:00 am.

The north centre of the station saw 8.89% of voters, 203 people, have voted till 10:00am, said Presiding Officer Ashfaq Ali. The number of voters in this centre is 2,281.

9:30am

Rain causes low voter turnout in Barishal, Lakshmipur

Even though the polling began at 8am, voter turnout was visibly low in Barishal Sadar, Bakerganj upazilas in Barishal and Kamalnagar, Ramgati upazilas of Lakshmipur.

A polling centre in Barishal. Photo: Syed Mehedi Hasan

Presiding officers of the polling centres said they expect a higher turnout later in the day.

Ramgani and Kamalnagar upazilas of Lakshmipur have a total of 3.84 lakh voters, while the Barishal Sadar and Bakerganj have 4.97 lakh voters.

Low voter turnout in a Lakshmipur polling centre amid rain. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The polling is being conducted using ballots in the four upazilas.

After visiting three polling stations Barishal - Mahabaj Secondary School, Ulalghuni Govt. Primary School and Sapania Government Primary School - around 9am, it was seen that the presence of voters was comparatively low.

Presiding officers at these centers attributed the inclement weather to the initial turnout and hoped for an increase as the day progressed.

According to the returning officer's office, there are a total of 496,501 voters, including six hijras, across the two upazilas. In Barisal Sadar Upazila, 195,299 voters will cast their ballots in 68 polling stations, while in Bakerganj upazila, 301,202 voters will do so across 113 stations.

Mahabaj Secondary School Presiding Officer Jaber Ahmed said, "Out of 2,395 voters at this center, 75 votes were cast in the first hour. The low turnout is primarily due to rain at the onset of polling, which has now ceased. I hope there will be an increase in voter participation."

Photo: Syed Mehedi Hasan

"Out of the total 12 candidates, one could not provide any agent. All others have their agents present at the centre," he added.

Nasima Akhter, a voter of Mahabaj Secondary School, said, "Due to rain, I arrived late but was able to cast my vote safely and without any delay."

Another voter, Tara Begum from Ulalghuni Govt. Primary School said, "The election ambiance here is excellent. I voted for three of my favourite candidates. Now I will go back and encourage others in my locality to do the same."

Senior District Returning Officer Wahiduzzaman Munshi said, "Voting is underway in these upazilas in a fair environment. Our aim is to facilitate free, fair, and indisputable elections. Law enforcement authorities are fully empowered to prevent any untoward incidents during the election process."

Photo: Syed Mehedi Hasan

"We are monitoring all centers round the clock. The executive magistrate's patrol team is also visiting various centres."

Police have identified 66% of polling stations as important, with 47 out of 68 in Barisal Sadar Upazila and 73 out of 113 in Bakerganj. Barisal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Jihadul Islam assured heightened security measures during the election.

Barisal District Superintendent of Police Wahidul Islam said, "600 policemen have been deployed to ensure overall security in Sadar and Bakerganj upazilas. We have doubled our efforts to uphold fairness, with Ansar and RAB also on duty."