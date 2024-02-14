Forging a Technological Future: ULAB & NSL signs MoU

14 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Neural Semiconductor Ltd. (NSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to embark on a transformative collaboration aimed at advancing semiconductor research and industry engagement.

Under the terms of the MoU, which will be in effect for the next 5 years, ULAB and NSL will collaborate on research projects spanning embedded systems design, power electronics, and analog/digital integrated circuits. NSL will offer ULAB EEE students internships and co-op placements. Both parties will exchange academic publications and NSL will sponsor student projects and scholarships at ULAB's EEE Department.

Prof. Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of ULAB, penned the agreement with M. A. Jabbar, Managing Director, Neural Semiconductor Limited & DBL Group, at the ULAB campus. Dr. Jude William Genilo, Pro-VC, ULAB, Lt. Col. Md. Foyzul Islam (Retd.), Registrar, ULAB, Dr. Mofazzal Hossain, Dean, School of Science and Engineering, ULAB, Md. Shakhawat Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, NSL, Md. Ismail Hossain, Head of Business Development, NSL, and other distinguished guests from both organizations were present at the event.

ULAB

