FCB Bitopi, Starcom Bangladesh jointly wins 19 awards at Digital Marketing Award 2023

FCB Bitopi and Starcom Bangladesh jointly bagged 19 awards at the Digital Marketing Award 2023.

Among the awards, there are three Gold, six Silver and 10 Bronze awards, reads a press release.

The categories with the highest awards are "Best Use of Data and Analytics", "Best Use of Display", "Best Digital Performance Marketing", "Best App Marketing", "Best Use of Search", "Best Digital Marketing in E-commerce", and "Best Use of User Community Platform".