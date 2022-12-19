Mediacom wins 13 awards at 6th Digital Marketing Awards

19 December, 2022, 08:05 pm
Mediacom wins 13 awards at 6th Digital Marketing Awards

19 December, 2022, 08:05 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

In the 6th edition of Digital Marketing Awards (DMA) organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum, Mediacom Ltd has won a total of 13 awards, including the only 'Grand Prix' and three gold prizes, reads a press release.

The advertising agency of Square Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with "Made in Bangladesh Advertising" campaign.

On 17 December, a total of 124 awards were given in four ranks – Grand Prix, Gold, Silver, Bronze – in 21 categories, out of more than 1,000 nominations in a prestigious award in the digital marketing world of the country.

Mediacom also bagged the second highest number of awards at ComWord, the country's largest award programme in the advertising industry held in August this year.

Among the 13 awards of Mediacom Limited, this year's only Grand Prix jointly won as the communication partner of the year's most popular and commercially-successful film "Hawa", totalling 5 awards including two Gold and two Bronze.

Mediacom also won one Gold and three Bronze for Senora's "Not Just a Sanitary Napkin" campaign, one Silver each for Radhuni and Zerocal and one Bronze each for Sepnil and Banglalink's Toffee.

Ajay Kumar Kundu, chief executive officer of Mediacom, said, "Apart from gaining reputation in other sectors of the advertising world, Mediacom is moving forward in the world of digital marketing in keeping with the recent times – this success is proof of this.

This recognition will inspire to achieve greater success without suffering from complacency, he added.

