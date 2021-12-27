Grameenphone bags 19 awards at ‘Digital Marketing Award 2021’

Communication partners of Grameenphone have won 19 awards out of 125 at the "Digital Marketing Award 2021".

They have been awarded as tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh at an event recently held in Dhaka Le Méridien, said a press release on Monday (27 December).

According to the media release, three of Grameenphone's communication partners - Magnito Digital, Asiatic Mindshare Limited, and Grey Advertising Limited - have showcased their best works of the last one year, carried out as part of Grameenphone's digital campaigns and bagged these accolades.

Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone, said, "As the pandemic continues to challenge us, it inspires us to innovate and explore ways on leveraging connectivity and technology to offer the best customer experience across the nation."

He added that in the era of dual existence of digital and physical dimensions, there is a need to unlock the next era of innovation and possibilities for which digital strategies should be aligned.

He expressed his gratitude saying, "I am humbly pleased and honored to see our work being recognised and I am happy that Grameenphone has once again received the highest number of awards as a single brand in the prestigious 'Digital Marketing Award 2021'. Many congratulations to all the team members across the organisation and our agencies for bringing these home."

Digital Marketing Award is an initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) representative said, "Our digital landscape is evolving. The post-pandemic future is undoubtedly digital. The pandemic has left an unprecedented expansion of digital platforms and solutions."

The BBF added that the impacts of this phenomenon are already being felt across businesses. Companies are adapting improved strategies and campaigns. "We initiated Digital Marketing Awards to honour and inspire digital marketing practices."

Grameenphone, as a single brand, has received the highest number of awards as they have won a total of 19 awards under 13 categories- 3 Gold, 5 Silver, and 11 Bronze awards. Grameenphone won 16 awards at last year's edition