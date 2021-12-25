Magnito Digital bags 10 awards at Digital Marketing Award 2021

Magnito Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, has been honoured with 10 awards at the 5th Digital Marketing Award 2021.

From a range of awards, they have won Best UGC (Gold, joint award with Mindshare) & Best Content Marketing (Silver) for their work on the Grameenphone Gaaner Khoje campaign, Best Use of Instagram (Silver) for their work on the Grameenphone #mybangladesh campaign, Best Video (Silver) for their work on the Grameenphone Love for Language campaign, Best Use of Facebook (Silver) for their work on the Kansai Nerolac Paints DIY Kit campaign, Best Integrated Digital Campaign (Bronze) & Best Social Campaign (Bronze) for their work on the Grameenphone Online Etiquette campaign, Best Use of Facebook (Bronze) & Best UGC (Bronze) for their work on the Grameenphone Friendship Day campaign and Best Use of PR in Digital Platform (Bronze) for their work on the USAID Growing with Bangladesh campaign.

Magnito Digital Ltd is the official digital agency of Grameenphone and has been working with them since 2014. They have been working with Kansai Nerolac Paints and USAID for the last 2 years.

This year's Digital Marketing Award 2021: Bringing Digital at the Core, was held by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in association with The Business Standard and presented by Meghna Group of Industries to acknowledge the best digital campaigns in Bangladesh for the years 2020-2021. Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF) was the Strategic Partner of the initiative. The Knowledge Partner for the event – Marketing Strategy of Bangladesh (MSB) and PR Partner- Backpage PR.

