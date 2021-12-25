Magnito Digital bags 10 awards at Digital Marketing Award 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 11:04 am

Related News

Magnito Digital bags 10 awards at Digital Marketing Award 2021

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 11:04 am
Magnito Digital bags 10 awards at Digital Marketing Award 2021

Magnito Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, has been honoured with 10 awards at the 5th Digital Marketing Award 2021. 

From a range of awards, they have won Best UGC (Gold, joint award with Mindshare) & Best Content Marketing (Silver) for their work on the Grameenphone Gaaner Khoje campaign, Best Use of Instagram (Silver) for their work on the Grameenphone #mybangladesh campaign, Best Video (Silver) for their work on the Grameenphone Love for Language campaign, Best Use of Facebook (Silver) for their work on the Kansai Nerolac Paints DIY Kit campaign, Best Integrated Digital Campaign (Bronze) & Best Social Campaign (Bronze) for their work on the Grameenphone Online Etiquette campaign, Best Use of Facebook (Bronze) & Best UGC (Bronze) for their work on the Grameenphone Friendship Day campaign and Best Use of PR in Digital Platform (Bronze) for their work on the USAID Growing with Bangladesh campaign.  

Magnito Digital Ltd is the official digital agency of Grameenphone and has been working with them since 2014. They have been working with Kansai Nerolac Paints and USAID for the last 2 years.

This year's Digital Marketing Award 2021: Bringing Digital at the Core, was held by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in association with The Business Standard and presented by Meghna Group of Industries to acknowledge the best digital campaigns in Bangladesh for the years 2020-2021. Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF) was the Strategic Partner of the initiative. The Knowledge Partner for the event – Marketing Strategy of Bangladesh (MSB) and PR Partner- Backpage PR.
 

digital marketing award / Magnito Digital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

13m | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

1h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

20h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

23h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

23h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one