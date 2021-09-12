Emirates restarts services to KSA and St Petersburg

Emirates has restarted services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 11 September and is set to resume operations in St Petersburg from 8 October.

Flights between Dubai and St Petersburg will be operated four times a week, and the airline will increase its services to daily flights from 21 October.

Emirates now operates 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from 16 September, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network and has resumed passenger services to over 120 passenger destinations, allowing travellers to conveniently and safely connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Asia Pacific via Dubai.

Customers travelling to Dubai from October this year until the end of March 2022 can look forward to experiencing Expo 2020 Dubai with its six-month programme packed with experiences for all ages, tastes and interests. Emirates customers visiting Dubai, and travelling through Dubai, anytime during the Expo 2020 period, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka. Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class services to and from Dhaka.