Emirates and TUI Cruises renew partnership

Corporates

Press Release
09 March, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

Emirates and TUI Cruises renew partnership

Press Release
09 March, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 09:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Reinforcing Dubai's status as a hub for cruise tourism, Emirates has renewed its partnership with TUI Cruises for the upcoming two cruise seasons. 

The renewed partnership with was signed on the sidelines of ITB Berlin by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline; and Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises. The partnership underscores the airline's commitment to working with like-minded partners to offer seamless travel experiences, both in the air and on the ground through its dedicated cruise terminal check-in areas and with the collaborative support of its partners in Dubai.

Emirates will closely work with TUI Cruises to offer dedicated flight options that closely align with upcoming cruise schedules, ensuring a smooth transition from air to sea for its customers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In addition to coordinated operations and exploring marketing synergies, the partnership will focus on developing exclusive luxury packages and experiences that showcase the best of Dubai and the region's TUI Cruise programmes.

TUI Cruises will deploy two ships for the upcoming season to Port Rashid. Each ship can accommodate more than 2,500 passengers. Customers have the choice of two programmes, one with embarkation and disembarkation in Dubai, featuring GCC destinations like Abu Dhabi, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The other itinerary includes Asian points such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Last year, Emirates transported nearly 400,000 cruise passengers to Dubai. The city welcomed over 166 ships during the last cruise season, making it the region's biggest port of embarkation and most popular call for cruise liners. The city expects an increase of 23% more cruise passengers for the upcoming season.

Emirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

12h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

38m | Videos
Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

1h | Videos
Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

3h | Videos
Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

4h | Videos