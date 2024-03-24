Emirates wins Best Inflight Entertainment Award

Corporates

Press Release
24 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 03:11 pm

Related News

Emirates wins Best Inflight Entertainment Award

Press Release
24 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 03:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates has been crowned the global winner of the 'Best Inflight Entertainment Award' in Airline Ratings 2024 Airline Excellence Awards, announced online.

Emirates scooped the top award for inflight entertainment from an extensive finalist list of global airlines, due to its whopping 6,500 channels of high quality and acclaimed content, and the world's largest entertainment library in the sky.

Airlineratings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas commented on the award, "Our editors were unanimous in their praise for Emirates ice system as a step above. That early investment in inflight entertainment has paid off for Emirates and just when you think it can't do it better – it lifts the bar once again."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Emirates continually updates its inflight content every month, adding hundreds of movies, TV shows, podcasts, and music channels each month to its extensive entertainment library and securing exclusive partnerships with the best content providers. Customers can also curate their own ice experience before their flight, simply by browsing and pre-selecting movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synchronised to ice the moment they board, maximising the seamless travel experience.

Emirates inflight entertainment journey began almost 30 years ago, when it was one of the first airlines to introduce seat-back videos for economy-class passengers. Emirates was the first airline in the world to introduce Audio Descriptive soundtracks and Closed Captions on movies for people of determination on an inflight entertainment system.

The AirineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards are evaluated by an editorial team with many years of experience, based on a robust criterion including product and safety rating, passengers' reviews on AirlineRatings.com and Trip Advisor, and overall profitability.

Emirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

4h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

1h | Videos
Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

2h | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

5h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

18h | Videos