Emirates' special offer on Holi festival

20 March, 2024, 03:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 24 and 25 March, Emirates will be celebrating colourful Holi festival onboard select flights to India with refreshing Thandai drinks and sweet Holi treats.

Emirates' customers travelling to and from seven destinations in India – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, will enjoy the much-loved Indian sweet Kesar Gujiya, alongside their meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The deep-fried dumpling stuffed with solidified milk and dried fruits will be served in a specially designed box, reminiscent of the colourful festival of Holi. First and Business Class customers will be warmly welcomed with cold Thandai – a festive drink made from milk and nuts, flavoured with fragrant saffron and rose petals.

Customers can get into the holiday spirit with hundreds of classic Bollywood movies in the airline's ice entertainment library with up to 260 Indian movies including new titles, classic Bollywood and regional Indian movies. Customers can also enjoy music videos from Yash Raj in Indian TV, plus over 30 albums and playlists of Indian music, including a special music video compilation called Holi Hai!

Emirates has been serving India for over 37 years. The airline now serves nine destinations in India with 170 weekly flights. Emirates serves Bangladesh with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to over 140 destinations worldwide.

