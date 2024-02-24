Emirates named Global Airline Partner of the NBA, title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multiyear global marketing partnership naming Emirates the Official Global Airline Partner of the NBA.  

The collaboration also makes Emirates the inaugural title partner of the NBA Cup, previously named the NBA In-Season Tournament, as well as the first-ever referee jersey patch partner of the NBA.

As the first title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup, the global airline will be featured through a co-branded Emirates NBA Cup event logo, with co-branded promotion planned across the NBA's global social media community and in-arena signage throughout the Emirates NBA Cup Semifinal and Championship games starting next season. The Emirates logo is already being featured on all NBA referee jerseys, at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game being held now.

The sponsorship will also allow Emirates to enjoy a presence at other marquee league events.

Emirates will engage NBA fans around the world as a partner of select preseason and regular-season NBA Global Games and through the league's interactive fan events, including "NBA District" and "NBA House."

Fans will have the opportunity to watch NBA content on all Emirates flights via the airline's inflight entertainment system, including long-form documentaries, player profiles, interviews and more.

Emirates has been a longstanding supporter of basketball in the region for almost 30 years, helping to connect with avid fans of the popular sport in the UAE and Lebanon.

Emirates currently offers services to 12 U.S. gateways.

