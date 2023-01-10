EBL signs refinancing agreement with BB

The Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has signed an participating agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to disburse loans among farmers under the Tk5000 crore refinancing scheme formed by the central bank to ensure food security.

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar and the central bank's Agricultural Credit Department Director Abul Kalam Azad exchanged documents after signing the agreement, reads a press release.

Under the scheme, EBL will disburse loans among farmers at a maximum interest rate of 4%.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, and Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan were present on the occasion.