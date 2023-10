Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) inaugurated its 84th branch at Mongla of Bagerhat today (8 October).

Bir muktijoddah Sheikh Abdur Rahman, mayor of Mongla Port Pourashava and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail of SME Banking at Eastern Bank, jointly inaugurated the branch, reads a press release.

EBL branch area head-outstation Istiak Ahmed, Khulna area branch managers and local dignitaries were present among others on the occasion.